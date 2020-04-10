Adamawa Govt Receives Medical Equipment, Asks FG For Test Centre

The Adamawa State Government has received some medical equipment by a philanthropic organisation in the country to aid curb COVID-19 in the state.

The equipment includes surgical instruments, masks, tracheotomy tubes, syringes, gloves, and other different items and consumables which can be used for medical and surgical issues in the Federal Medical Centre and state Specialist Hospital in Yola, the state capital.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmed, gave the assurance that the items will be judiciously utilized for the people of the state.

On his part, the Principal Medical Officer, Auwal Abubakar, said the equipment will assist the state government in its fight against the virus.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Health, Abdullahi Isa said of the six suspected cases of coronavirus in the state, four have turned negative results.

Isa who addressed journalists during a media briefing on the pandemic in the state, appealed to the Federal Government to assist by creating a COVID-19 test centre in the state.

Isa also commended the Nigerian Air force for assisting the state government in taking samples of suspected cases to Abuja following the lockdown placed on the state.

Speaking also on the possible extension of the lockdown by the Adamawa state government, the Commissioner said the decision will be left to the state government upon review of the situation.

He explained that laboratory facilities at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola is optimal and can successfully conduct tests on suspected cases without going through the rigours of sending samples to the nation’s capital.