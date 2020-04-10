Advertisement

Nigeria Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 305

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 10, 2020

 

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

In a tweet on Friday evening, the health agency revealed that the latest cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states include Lagos – eight, Katsina – three, FCT – two, as well as one case each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra, and Ondo States.

 

The NCDC revealed that seven more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those discharged to 58.

It noted that no new fatality was recorded as the death toll in the country stood at seven.

The health agency, however, made some clarification on the total number of cases confirmed in Lagos State.

 

 

In another tweet, it explained that three cases previously included as Lagos have been transferred to Ogun State, saying the affected persons live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

“Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases,” the NCDC stated.

Meanwhile, the health agency has updated its case summary on coronavirus, saying a total of 5,000 people have been tested.

Case summary in Nigeria as of April 10, 2020.

Total Samples Tested> 5000
Total Confirmed cases305
Discharged58
Death7
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos163129462
Abuja FCT564172
Osun201910
Edo12901
Oyo111000
Ogun7520
Bauchi6300
Kaduna6500
Akwa Ibom5500
Katsina4301
Enugu2200
Ekiti2110
Kwara2000
Rivers2110
Ondo2200
Delta2101
Benue1100
Niger1100
Anambra1100
Total305240587


