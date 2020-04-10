Nigeria Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

In a tweet on Friday evening, the health agency revealed that the latest cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states include Lagos – eight, Katsina – three, FCT – two, as well as one case each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra, and Ondo States.

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths pic.twitter.com/0STe5QWxMd — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

The NCDC revealed that seven more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those discharged to 58.

It noted that no new fatality was recorded as the death toll in the country stood at seven.

The health agency, however, made some clarification on the total number of cases confirmed in Lagos State.

Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

“Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases,” the NCDC stated.

Meanwhile, the health agency has updated its case summary on coronavirus, saying a total of 5,000 people have been tested.

Case summary in Nigeria as of April 10, 2020.

Total Samples Tested > 5000 Total Confirmed cases 305 Discharged 58 Death 7