Buhari Receives Briefings From Osinbajo, COVID-19 Task Force

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received a briefing from the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Professor Osinbajo briefed President Buhari on the progress made so far by the Economic Sustainability Committee, a body chaired by the Vice President and set up recently by the President.

According to the President, the committee is working on an appropriate economic response to ease the unfolding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria and its people.

He disclosed this in a tweet posted via his verified handle.

The Vice President briefed me today on the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee, which I recently set up, and which he chairs. The Committee is working on an appropriate economic response to the unfolding impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ensyQdsUy3 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 10, 2020

Triumph Over Coronavirus

In another tweet, President Buhari revealed that he met with the members of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19.

Among those who briefed the President included the chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Others are the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu; the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

President Buhari thanked the team for the hard work that they have done, adding that the efforts would help Nigeria triumph over the coronavirus pandemic.