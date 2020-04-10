COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Quarantine Regulations Still In Operations – Govt

The Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the Quarantines Regulations earlier signed by Governor Udom Emmanuel to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state is still in operations.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner of Information, Charles Udoh, the move becomes necessary following the need to protect of all citizens and residents in the state against the threat of the raging pandemic.

While stressing that the state government has created room for churches and religious gatherings to operate on Friday, April 10 and Sunday April 12, the Commissioner stated that they “must comply strictly to the following guidelines.”

See full statement below.