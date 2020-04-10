COVID-19: Doctors Down Tools In Asaba To Protest Police Molestation

Resident doctors in Asaba, the Delta State capital have down their tools in protest even as the country and state is battling to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors are protesting what they described as incessant molestation and harassment by the Nigeria Police officers.

President of the association of resident doctors, Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba Chapter, Dr Nwabunor Osifo told journalists on Friday that the action is necessary following intimidation by the police against their members, especially in this period of lockdown.

“Despite members showing the police officers valid Identification Cards, they still harass our members. An ugly incident happened today when one of our members had an emergency and was stopped by members of the police force.

“Things fell apart and sadly enough, our were members were teargased. Yes, doctors were teargased.

“In protest to this, we are embarking on indefinite and total shutdown. As doctors we are not callous, we feel for everyone,” Osifo said.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, condemned the action of the police officers which he described as against the direction of the Inspector General of Police.

He added that the two officers have been arrested.

“The officer behaved in an unprofessional manner and in tune with IGP’s directive. We have consulted with medical union executives,” Inuwa added.

The Police Commissioner sued for peace and urged the doctors to rescind their decisions as the matter is currently being resolved.