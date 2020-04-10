COVID-19: ‘I Am Humbled And More Informed,’ Bauchi Governor Says As He Fully Recovers

Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed says his infection and eventual recovery from COVID-19 has humbled him and he is now more informed and fully ready to lead the state.

The governor who is the second high profile person to get infected with the virus in Nigeria said this on Thursday night during his first public appearance after recovering.

“I am humbled. I am ready to work in a better and more informed position. It has made me to reflect and see things from various perspectives and even to strategise.

“I am sorry for any inconvinience that I might have caused anybody in Bauchi or in Nigeria. It is not my wish to be infected.

“Friends and family have shown me enormous love, respect and regard. I thank the people of Bauchi and Nigeria for their prayers. They have done so much. I had calls from many people,” the governor said.

Muhammed was discharged on Thursday after spending over two weeks in isolation receiving treatment. He also described his experience as dreadful.

The Bauchi State governor was the first index case in the state which currently has six cases of Coronavirus.