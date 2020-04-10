COVID-19: Lagos Govt Starts House-To-House ‘Active Case Search’

The Lagos Government has started a house-to-house “Active Case Search” to detect possible cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This was revealed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, during a joint ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 intervention in the state on Thursday.

According to Prof. Abayomi, the “Active Case Search” started on Monday, April 6 2020 and will run for two weeks.

The commissioner explained that during the search, health workers will go from house to house, including health facilities, to administer questionnaires to residents of the state.

Prof. Abayomi noted that the questions to be administered to residents will be based on COVID-19 symptoms and revealed that the officials who will carry out the exercise will be putting on the #COVID19Lagos Intervention Response tags and letter from the the local government.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever,” Prof. Abayomi noted.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the State. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly.”