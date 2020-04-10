Easter: Lagos Govt Refutes Relaxing Lockdown

The Lagos Government has denied relaxing the lockdown in the state as the Easter celebration starts this weekend.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday, March 29th 2020, announced a 14-day lockdown on Lagos, Ogun State and Abuja to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There have been rumours in some quarters that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos will relax the curfew this weekend for the Easter celebrations, but the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho has said the lockdown has not been relaxed.

Mr. Gbenga said this on Thursday during a joint ministerial briefing on COVID-19 intervention in the state.

“Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not relaxed any lockdown. The lockdown is still on and we enjoin Lagosians to continue to obey the directive; to continue to be responsible,” he said.

“Because that is the only way the experts have said we can fight this disease. We don’t want to just allow the gains of the moment; the gains that we have made, to be eviscerated by just the enjoyment of a few days.”

According to the commissioner, the extension or relaxation of the lockdown will be made by the Federal Government, enjoining Lagosians.

“If it is going to be extended or relaxed, it is the business of the Federal Government. The announcement is not going to be made by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu because he did not impose it in the first place,” the commissioner explained.