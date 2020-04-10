Easter: ‘Think Long Term’, Sanwo-Olu Says Lockdown Has Not Been Lifted In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked Lagosians to avoid the spread of fake news, saying that the movement restriction has not been lifted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while appealing to residents of the state, took to his Twitter handle to preach the importance of social distancing, especially during the Easter celebration.

He said, “This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19.

“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice.

“Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm.

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME”.

The Lagos Governor recommended the use of technology for Christians to use this Easter period.

“We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers.”

See Tweet Below: