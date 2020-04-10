Five COVID-19 Cases Discharged, Six Active In Oyo – Govt

The Oyo State government says a total of five people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) have been discharged in the state.

This was revealed in the latest update of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force sent to Channels Television on Friday.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria, the government noted that the state has recorded 11 infections so far – including the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and some top government officials.

It explained that only six cases were active while the number of those who have recovered from the disease rose from two on Thursday.

The government said three other persons who had tested positive for coronavirus were discharged after the result of their second tests came out negative.

it urged the people of the state to continue to comply with the measures put in place to contain the spread of the disease.

Read the full update from the government below: