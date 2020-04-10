Funke Akindele, Naira Marley Busted, M.I And Vector On Same Song + More

#

The government’s efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 took a dramatic twist this week with the arrest of popular actress, Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz for defying the government’s social distancing directive by hosting a birthday party at her home in Lagos.

Others also caught in the web included popular singer Naira Marley, and former Lagos State Governorship candidate of the ADP, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

We bring you details of all that on this week’s episode of the Vibez, as well as M.I and Vector’s interesting collaboration on the remix of Mayorkun’s ‘Geng’ and much more.

We’re also enjoying some new music from Tekno while we anticipate something new from the movie world.

As the world struggles to survive through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that you do your part as you #stayhome and #staysafe.

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top trends in the world of showbiz.