Katsina Govt Lifts Suspension On Church Gathering Over Easter Celebrations

The Katsina State Government has lifted the suspension of Sunday church services with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, the directives come from the state governor, Aminu Masari.

Governor Masari lifted the suspension on church services following a meeting he had with some Christian clerics earlier.

Inuwa explained that the order follows the government’s continuous review of the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Church services should not only be prolonged to discharge the followers within a short period but also to be observed under some stipulated health and security guidelines which after due consultations are agreed to be conducted within one hour,” the statement partly read.

The SSG strongly advised people in the state to maintain social distancing and strictly adhere to all rules and regulations as provided by the health experts.