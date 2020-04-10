Katsina Govt Receives Remaining Two Kidnap Victims

Katsina State Government has received the last batch of passengers kidnapped on March 22 this year.

The victims who escaped from their captors were abducted along Yantumaki Burunkuza road linking Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Two ladies said to be among the 20 passengers were forcefully whisked away after armed bandits attacked their commercial vehicle belonging to the Niger State Government.

But receiving the victims from security agencies on Friday at his residence, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa told reporters that out of the 20 victims, 19 are back with one still in the kidnappers’ detention.

Inuwa who appreciated the efforts of all those concerned particularly the traditional rulers through whom most of the successes are being recorded said the state government is working to get the remaining one male victim back if he is still alive.

Speaking further, the SSG said the two victims will be reunited with their families after being taken to the Government House clinic for medical examination.