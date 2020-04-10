Man Arrested For Stealing New Born Baby’s Placenta In Ogun

Joshua Abraham has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police Command for stealing a new born baby placenta.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested following a report made by one Raliha Zakara the grandmother of the baby at Ibafo police station.

According to Mrs Zakara, the suspect who is her close neighbor came to the hospital where her daughter was delivered of the baby and pretended to be the father of the new baby, consequent upon which he demanded for the placenta from the nurse on duty and it was given to him.

On getting the placenta, he took it away under the guise that he was going to bury it.

But when Mrs Zakara got to the hospital and was informed that the suspect had taken away the placenta, she quickly confronted him, but he told the grandmother that he has buried the placenta.

It was after the grandmother insisted that she should be taken to where the suspect allegedly buried the placenta, that she discovered he had hidden the placenta but buried a dead rat.

Upon the report, the DPO Ibafo division SP Abiodun Ayinde detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

It was discovered that the suspect had once been arrested for defrauding a police officer and a pastor of huge sums of money under the pretense of procuring Canadian visas for them, a case which police say has been prosecuted in court.

Police further disclose that the suspect has since taken detectives to where he hid the placenta and it has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that a thorough investigation should be carried out and that the suspect should be charged to court as soon as possible.