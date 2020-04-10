NCDC Reviews Number Of Bauchi COVID-19 Cases, Apologises For Error

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reviewed the number of COVID-19 cases in Bauchi State from eight to six.

The agency also admitted committing an error in the number of cases earlier announced on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” NCDC posted on its official Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: Plateau Governor, Family Test Negative To COVID-19



As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases

51 discharged

7 deaths For more info-https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Lagos- 158

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 5

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Katsina-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, had earlier on Thursday disagreed with NCDC stressing it does not have two new cases of COVID-19 as reported by the agency.

Tela insisted that there was no new case of the virus in Bauchi State except six index cases which are currently receiving treatment.