No Decision Has Been Reached To Provide Free Electricity – Power Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Power has said no decision has been reached by the Federal Government to provide free electricity for Nigerians for two months.

In a tweet on its official handle, Friday, the Ministry said that if the decision is taken, it will be announced officially.

“Please Note: NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially,” the tweet read.

The tweet added: “Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians.”

On Wednesday, Electricity distribution companies announced that they have aligned with the proposal by the National Assembly and the Federal Government to give Nigerians two months free electricity.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” the Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan said.