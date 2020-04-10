Ondo Records Second Case Of Coronavirus

A second positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recorded in Ondo State.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the case to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, the case is in Akure, the state capital and involves a young man who just returned from Lagos.

Adegbenro added that the victim has been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure for treatment.

This comes one week after the state government said it has recorded its index case, about five weeks after the first case of the disease was reported in Nigeria.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had announced this on Friday last week via his verified Twitter handle.

He said the infected case has since been placed under isolation and urged the residents to stay calm.

The governor said the government had put necessary measures in place to identify all the contacts of the patient.