COVID-19: Ondo Cancels Easter Services

The Ondo State Government has cancelled the special concession granted earlier to churches to celebrate the Easter Sunday service.

According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo on Saturday, the development follows fresh concerns raised after the state discovered its second case of the COVID-19 disease.

“This development has once again, reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

“The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the Government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the State to celebrate the Easter Sunday/Service. This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN)”.

The state government noted that all measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force.

“In particular, Government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State,” the statement read.