Delta Records Third COVID-19 Case

Delta state on Saturday confirmed its third case of COVID-19, according to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,

Okowa, who disclosed the news in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the patient was diagnosed in Asaba and is currently being managed by healthcare professionals in an isolation centre.

He added that the sample of the case was taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, and returned positive.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him,” Okowa said.

“I am pleased to report that the patient is in stable condition and is responding well to treatment from our team of medical professionals,” he said.

The Governor said the third case reinforced the need for social distancing and a lockdown.

“In consonance with the rules and according to international best practices as enunciated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government urges Deltans, especially Christians to worship from home as the lockdown order is still in force,” he said.

“We thank Deltans for their support so far and urge them to continue to obey relevant instructions as it has become apparent that the virus is spreading in the state.

“We will continue to partner the Federal Government on effective implementation of its regulations on measures to curtail further spread of the virus in our state and country.”