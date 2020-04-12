BREAKING: Five More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged in Lagos State.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities,” the governor said.

He explained that the patients – four females and one male – were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that with the newly discharged patients, a total of 55 people have been successfully managed for COVID-19 at the state government’s isolation centres and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this important day, gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain COVID-19, let’s continue to do the right thing,” he added.

The governor urged the residents to stay at home and continue to practice social distancing, as well as observe the highest possible personal hygiene to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

He also asked them to report any suspicious case they notice to the appropriate persons for prompt action.

