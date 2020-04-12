Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 323

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 12, 2020

 

Five more positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, raising the number of total infections in the country to 323.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet on Sunday evening.

It explained that two cases were recorded in Lagos and Kwara States respectively while the last infection was discovered in Katsina.

 

 

As of 9:10pm on April 12, the health agency noted that 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus in the country.

It revealed that the death toll stood at 10 while 15 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged to 85.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 176 confirmed cases – more than triple the figure in the FCT.

The figures elsewhere are Abuja – 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Ogun – seven, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, and Kwara – four.

Others include Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Ondo – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one, and Kano – one.

The NCDC tweet came hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that five more COVID-19 patients had been discharged in the state.

The governor explained in some tweets earlier that the patients – four females and one male – were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for coronavirus.

He said with the newly discharged patients, a total of 55 people have been successfully managed for COVID-19 at the state government’s isolation centres and discharged to the community.

Case summary of coronavirus in Nigeria as of April 12, 2020.

Total Samples Tested> 5000
Total Confirmed cases323
Discharged85
Death10
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos176116555
Abuja FCT5643112
Osun209110
Edo121101
Oyo11740
Ogun7520
Bauchi6600
Kaduna6600
Akwa Ibom5500
Katsina5401
Kwara4400
Delta3201
Enugu2200
Ekiti2110
Rivers2110
Ondo2200
Benue1100
Niger1100
Anambra1100
Kano1100
Total3232288510


