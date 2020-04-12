COVID-19 Is Today The Biggest Threat To Humanity – Ishaku

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Sunday described COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest threat to humanity.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bala Abu, the governor said it is unfortunate that this year’s Easter coincided with the outbreak of coronavirus.

He noted with sadness how highly infectious disease is, stressing that it has not only claimed thousands of lives globally but has made gathering for religious worships involving large crowds of people inadvisable.

“Governor Ishaku said COVID-19 is today the biggest threat to humanity and in particular, the worship of God and called for a united and well-coordinated action by people the world over to get the pandemic defeated quickly,” the statement read in part.

Ishaku, therefore, advised “Christians not to despair in the face of the threat posed by the pandemic but rather take advantage of its coincidence with Easter to renew their relationship with God by becoming more prayerful and dedicated.

Stressing further, the governor who acknowledged that the is lucky not to have recorded any case of COVID-19 infection so far attributed it to God’s divine protection.

He also commended the people of the state for their cooperation by observing the necessary health rules promoted through his administration’s sensitization drive.

While regretting the hardships caused by the lockdown impose by the state government to prevent the spread of the virus, he noted that it was the best thing to do to protect lives.

The governor urged Christians in the state not to be discouraged at Easter, asking them to pray for God’s continued protection against coronavirus infection.