COVID-19: We Are Taking A Two-Step Approach – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is taking a two-step approach in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

According to him, this has to do with the security of the lives of the people, as well as easing the effect of coronavirus on businesses in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Presidency says the President is taking the approach as a national response to COVID-19.

“In Nigeria, we are taking a two-step approach. First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.”

The tweet came one day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to the health agency, 11 new cases were discovered in Lagos while Delta and Kano States recorded one case each.

This brings Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 318 with 10 deaths while 70 people have been discharged.

