Easter: It Is Our Joint Responsibility To Stay At Home, NCDC Tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to stay at home, saying it as a joint responsibility meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday to wish Nigerians a happy Easter, the agency explained that the stay at home order by the Federal Government was to complement the effort of NCDC officials working to stop the spread of the pandemic.

It also urged the citizens to avoid gatherings and crowded places to stay alive as well as keep their loved ones safe.

Happy Easter! Remember that today, it is our joint responsibility to stay at home, as we work together to stop the spread of #COVID19 in Nigeria Please avoid gatherings and crowded places to keep you and your loved ones safe — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 12, 2020

The appeal comes one day after Nigeria recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 318.

In a tweet on Saturday, the NCDC revealed that 11 of the new cases reported were found in Lagos, one in Delta, and one in Kano.

The agency also noted that 70 patients had been discharged with 10 deaths recorded.