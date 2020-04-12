Easter: Pray For Nigeria, Gbajabiamila Urges Christians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Easter.

Gbajabiamila said the Easter period is a time for sober reflection, urging Christian faithful to use the period to pray for Nigeria and the world at large, especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker also called on Nigerian Christians to continue to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: SERAP Asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Give N37bn NASS Renovation Fund To States, FCT

The Speaker further urged all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at this time of national challenge, saying with brotherliness, the country would continue to be one.

He said: “I believe this is one period that requires us all as patriots to dwell much in prayers for our nation to come out of its current challenges.

“I call on all Nigerians, especially Christians, to as a matter of responsibility pray fervently at this time for God to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world,” the Speaker said.