El-Rufai Felicitates With Christians At Easter, Preaches Hope In Spite Of COVID-19

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has congratulated the Christians in the state and the country at large on the completion of Lent, with its attendant disciplines of fasting, prayers, and charity.

In an Easter message signed by his Special Adviser On Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, El Rufai pointed out that the enduring message of Easter which is victory over darkness, ‘’is poignant amidst the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated this year.’’

The governor notes that the uniquely difficult circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has created have also impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter.

‘’The closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development,’’ he said.

El Rufai urges the Christian community ‘’to keep hope alive even in these dire moments,’’ adding that ‘’with careful attention to preventive measures, humanity will rise above the devastations and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the Crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God, ‘’ the governor assured.

El-Rufai who appeals to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony urged all residents to observe social-distance, practice regular hand-washing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.

The statement also appeals to citizens of Kaduna State to comply with the terms of the quarantine order imposed on the state.