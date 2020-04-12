One Killed, Two Arrested In Ibadan Gang Violence

One person has been killed in a gang face-off at a construction site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Shina Olukolu, confirmed the incident and the death on Sunday.

Olukolu who was on an inspection visit to the affected areas within Ibadan identified the victim as one Moshood Ekugbemi.

He explained that Ekugbemi died of multiple machete wounds he sustained from rival gang members during the fight.

The police commissioner revealed that the command has arrested two suspects in connection with the violence while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the main suspects still at large.