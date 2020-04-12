Advertisement

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship Online At Easter

Updated April 12, 2020
The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Dr Ibijoke, worship online on April 12, 2020.

 

 

The couple – who were in their house – participated in the service in commemoration of the Easter season.

As against the usual practice, most Christians in the state were indoors as very few persons were seen in churches in line with the state government’s directive on social distancing.

This was part of the measures put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and Nigeria in general.

Governor Sanwo-Olu shared some pictures of himself and his wife during the service on Twitter.

In a tweet, he says Easter offers an opportunity for people to rethink their relationships, especially in extraordinary times.

In one of the pictures, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was seen on a TV screen praying.

See more photos below:



