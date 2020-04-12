PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship Online At Easter

The governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Dr Ibijoke, worshiped online on Sunday.

The couple – who were in their house – participated in the service in commemoration of the Easter season.

As against the usual practice, most Christians in the state were indoors as very few persons were seen in churches in line with the state government’s directive on social distancing.

This was part of the measures put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and Nigeria in general.

My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.#StayAtHome#Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/a9bsXUCQHO — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 12, 2020

Governor Sanwo-Olu shared some pictures of himself and his wife during the service on Twitter.

In a tweet, he says Easter offers an opportunity for people to rethink their relationships, especially in extraordinary times.

In one of the pictures, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was seen on a TV screen praying.

