Police Arrest Man Accused Of Raping Minor In Ikorodu

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested one Adetayo Razaq for raping an eight-year-old girl in the Ikorodu area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said the arrest was made following a complaint by the victim’s father.

He explained that the victim’s father told officials at the Ikorodu Police Station on Thursday last week that the suspect lured his daughter with biscuits.

Razaq, 28, reportedly took the girl to his room where he had carnal knowledge of her on March 31, taking advantage of her father’s absence.

Elkana said the girl’s father reported that he had left the girl with her two brothers – 10 and 12 years – but returned home and met her in pains.

According to him, the girl complained of discomfort and stomach aches and has been taken to a hospital for treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect, a tiller and father of two, is arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to Gender Unit, Command Headquarters Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution,” the statement said.

Elsewhere, he said two teenagers allegedly drowned while swimming in community beach in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.