Police Arrest Suspects Following Crisis In Ifo Area Of Ogun State

The Police in Ogun State have made some arrests in the wake of a crisis that broke out in Ifo local government area of Ogun state as a result of supremacy battle between two rival cult groups.

What seemed a mere clash on Friday, April 10, degenerated into robberies and other criminal activities thus prompting steeper measures to be taken by the Police Force to get the situation under control.

The state’s police command in a bid to nip the crisis at its bud deployed a large number of policemen including SARS, anti cultist unit, anti-kidnapping units as well as conventional policemen were drawn from all adjoining police stations in the area under the command of the Area Commander, ACP Monday Agbonika to restore normalcy and bring the hoodlums to book.

In compliance with the directives of the commissioner of police, the teams moved into the area and embarked on aggressive and intelligence-based patrol of the entire area of Ifo, Owode Ijako, Joju, Ijoko, and Agbado area.

Their efforts yielded positive results as five of the hoodlums were apprehended in the Ijako area of Sango Ota.

Those apprehended include Lucky (m 22), Badmus Sodiq (m’ 27), Showumi Femi (m’ 21), Adeagbo Adewumi (m’ 22) and Agboola Femi (m’ 21).

The patrol team also moved to Winners church area along Idiroko road where another suspect Adekunle Okeoye (m’ 23) was arrested with a brand new locally made short gun loaded with five live cartridges and assorted charms.

Also, the operatives extended their operations to Araromi community in Agbado where three other suspects namely Sulaiman Ogunbiyi, aka Absorver federal, Saminu Adamu and Nasiru Umar were arrested with facemask and assorted charms.

Earlier, ten of the hoodlums had been picked up at various locations in Ifo, Kajola and Ososun areas of Ifo local government by SARS operatives.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that all the arrested suspects be transferred to special anti-robbery squads SARS for discreet investigation. He equally ordered the continuation of the operation until the last of the hoodlums is arrested.

The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public not to be unnecessarily apprehensive as the command will continue to do everything within its power to ensure that the good people of Ogun state enjoy adequate security during and after this trying period in the country.

He also enjoined them to reach out to the command through the control room number 08081770416 whenever they are in distress.