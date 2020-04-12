Pray That Nigeria Triumphs Over COVID-19, Uzodinma Tells Christians

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has asked Nigerians, particularly Christians to pray that Nigeria triumphs over COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world.

The governor disclosed this on Sunday in a statewide Easter message broadcast in Owerri the Imo state capital.

According to him, indigenes of the state to join hands with his administration in the fight against the deadly virus irrespective of their political or religious differences.

“You will do well to savour the joy of Easter for Christ is risen indeed and his resurrection is the assurance that we need that after the tribulation comes the shout of joy and hallelujah.

“The truth is that the hard and painful decisions that we have taken to prevent and contain the incursion of the virus into Imo State were forced on us purely by circumstances beyond our control.

“These measures have been applied with good results by other countries that have suffered the scourge of coronavirus,” he said.

Uzodinma noted that for the battle to be won against coronavirus, the citizens should pray fervently to God for divine intervention.

Similarly, he wants the masses to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ and bear the present COVID-19 hardships with the uncommon patience and perseverance with which Christ bore his passion and tribulations while on earth.

Speaking further, the governor said he is confident that in no distant time Nigeria will win the battle against the virus just as Christ triumphed over death.

While urging Christians in the state to observe the Easter service either online or through the relevant electronic medium, he advised them to continue to adhere strictly to laid down guidelines in order to prevent contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.