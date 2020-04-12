Troops Kill Nine Bandits, Rescue 18 Kidnap Victims

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed nine bandits and rescued 18 kidnap victims along Maru-Dansadau axis of Zamfara State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Sunday, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the incident was made possible in a ground and air operation closed up on bandits in a subsidiary operation called Operation Chingaba.

According to him, the abducted victims comprise ten men, four women and four minors.

“Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in Zamfara State in a ground and air operation closed up on bandits in a subsidiary operation called Operation CHINGABA along Maru-Dansadau axis.

“During the operation, 9 bandits were neutralized, while ten men, four women and four minors who were kidnapped by the bandits were rescued,” the statement partly read.

Similarly, troops arrested a gunrunner identified as Alhaji, following credible intelligence in a sting operation.

The suspect was apprehended on April 11 at Isah Road close to Sarwa Village in Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Enenche explained that troops responded to open fire by Alhaji’s men, leading to the suspect’s arrest while his men fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Items recovered include one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) PKT, 140 rounds of 12.7mm, 53 blank ammunition and one motorcycle.