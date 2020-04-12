VIDEO: NHS Saved Me From Coronavirus, Says Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for saving him from COVID-19.

The British leader praised the service in a video on Sunday — his first message after recovering from coronavirus.

Johnson, 55, was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital after he was admitted for treatment for COVID-19 and spent three days in intensive care.

The excited Prime Minister said he could not find the words to express his gratitude to the health workers.

“It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life,” he said in the five-minute video posted on his Twitter handle.

Johnson added, “The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past.

“The reason, in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”

Johnson will not be resuming work immediately based on the advice from the healthcare workers.

Watch the video shared by the British leader below: