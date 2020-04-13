BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 343

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 343.

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases

91 discharged

10 deaths Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

It said 13 new infections were discovered in Lagos and one in Ondo, while two cases were recorded in Edo, Kano, and Ogun States.

The health agency added that six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged, raising the total number of those that have recovered from coronavirus to 91.

Nigeria’s death toll from the disease stood at 10.

The tweet came two hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amid the lockdown extension, Lagos has a total of 189 positive cases, while the FCT and Ogun have 56 and nine confirmed cases of coronavirus respectively.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 14, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Delta – three, Kano – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF APRIL 13, 2020.

Total Samples Tested > 5000 Total Confirmed cases 343 Discharged 91 Death 10