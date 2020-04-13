Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 343

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 343.

READ ALSO: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun By Two Weeks

 

It said 13 new infections were discovered in Lagos and one in Ondo, while two cases were recorded in Edo, Kano, and Ogun States.

The health agency added that six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged, raising the total number of those that have recovered from coronavirus to 91.

Nigeria’s death toll from the disease stood at 10.

The tweet came two hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amid the lockdown extension, Lagos has a total of 189 positive cases, while the FCT and Ogun have 56 and nine confirmed cases of coronavirus respectively.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 14, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Delta – three, Kano – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF APRIL 13, 2020.

Total Samples Tested> 5000
Total Confirmed cases343
Discharged91
Death10
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos187121615
Abuja FCT5643112
Osun209110
Edo141301
Oyo11740
Ogun9720
Bauchi6600
Kaduna6600
Akwa Ibom5500
Katsina5401
Kwara4400
Delta3201
Ondo3300
Kano3300
Enugu2200
Ekiti2110
Rivers2110
Benue1100
Niger1100
Anambra1100
Total3432429110


