BREAKING: Six More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Six more patients of coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered from the disease in Lagos.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved. I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 13, 2020

