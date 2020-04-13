Advertisement

BREAKING: Six More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2020

Six more patients of coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered from the disease in Lagos.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

More to follow…



