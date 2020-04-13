Advertisement
BREAKING: Six More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos
Six more patients of coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered from the disease in Lagos.
The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.
For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.
I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 13, 2020
