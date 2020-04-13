COVID-19: Court Convicts Violators Of Lockdown In Plateau

No fewer than 100 persons have been convicted for violating the lockdown order in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria.

The violators were charged for disobeying the Executive Order signed by Governor Simon Lalong on April 6 following their arrest.

They were arrested while roaming about within areas that were not their residences which constitutes an illegal act and is a punishable offence under section 114 of the Penal code law of the state.

At one of the mobile courts established for trials of violators in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, five of the suspects were convicted by the court for roaming and perambulating in areas outside their residence which is contrary to the lockdown order.

The suspects pleaded not guilty on the excuse that they were ill and looking for pharmacies to purchase medicine.

But the court disagreed with their claims on the premises that there are dedicated phone numbers that are to attend to such medical challenges which were not exploited by the suspects.

The suspects were thereafter sentenced to pay the sum of N10,000 and engage in social work by sweeping the terminus market for two hours under the supervision of the Correctional Centre which is to serve as a deterrent to others that might want to violate the government’s order.