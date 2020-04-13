COVID-19: NAF Produces, Distributes Oxygen To Isolation Centres

As COVID-19 virus rages globally, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) is contributing its quota to curb its spread and give relief to victims receiving treatment.

According to a post by NAF Defence, NAF Attache to Russia, Air Vice Marshal O.A Adesanya, NAF has commenced the distribution of oxygen produced at its Liquid Oxygen Plant to isolation centres where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

“I’m glad to note that the Nigeria Airforce has started the distribution of oxygen being produced at its Liquid Oxygen Plant to isolation centers and designated hospitals across the country in support of the National response to COVID-19 pandemic,” he tweeted.

Oxygen therapy, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the major treatment intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 cases.

Previous COVID-19 responses by the NAF include the airlifting of healthcare personnel, equipment and supplies around the country as airports remain closed.

