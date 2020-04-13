COVID-19: Rising Cases In Niger Republic Worry Sokoto Residents

Authorities and residents in Sokoto State have expressed worry over the rising cases of COVID-19 in West African countries especially neighbouring Niger Republic.

As at Monday, April 13, there are over 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niger Republic with 12 deaths recorded.

This has increased concerns in Sokoto State where seven of its local government areas share border with Niger Republic. More worrisome is the illegal entry routes from the country into Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Six More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Sokoto State special taskforce against the spread of COVID-19 however told Channels Television that they are ready to liase with the relevant security agencies to beef up security at the border posts to guide against the spread of the virus into the state.

Although, Sokoto State is yet to record any case of COVID-19 and there are no restrictions of movement within the state, stringent measures have been put in place by authorities to ensure proper hygiene.

The official border post are also shut due to the ongoing border drill operation with security agencies in control of movement in and out of the country.