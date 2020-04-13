Ekiti Extends COVID-19 Lockdown, Orders Citizens To Wear Facemasks

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by two weeks.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the order according to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

The governor however noted that the renewed lockdown will only be relaxed on Thursdays to enable people restock their houses between the hours of six in the morning and two in the afternoon.

While acknowledging similar efforts by the Federal government and neighbouring states in curbing the spread of COVID 19, Governor Fayemi said the extension is deliberately planned.

He also announced the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places, promising to make the masks available for those on essential duties while improving on the current palliative efforts.

With the extension, existing restrictions remain in force alongside the dusk to dawn curfew till April 27 when the order will officially expire.