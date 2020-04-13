Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma Tests Negative For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2020
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma addresses residents of the state in his Easter message at the Government House in Owerri on April 12, 2020.

 

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has tested negative for COVID-19.

Disclosing this on his Facebook handle on Monday morning, the governor said the test conducted on him to check if he has contracted the coronavirus disease has shown negative.

Uzodinma said with the result showing he is free of the virus, the state government will continue to do everything humanly possible to stop COVID-19 pandemic from finding its way into the state.

He also asked residents of the state to continue to observe all the precautionary measures put in place by the state government this period.



