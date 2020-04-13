Advertisement

Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2020
The Kano State Government has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total number of positive cases identified so far in the state to three.

A government spokesman, Salihu Tanko, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.

According to Tanko, the new cases had been in contact with the index case in the state.

 

The State Ministry of Health also confirmed the new infections on Twitter.



