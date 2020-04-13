No Processing Fee Required For COVID-19 Loans – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said it does not charge any fee for processing COVID-19 loan applications.

This follows the launch of a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans are disbursed through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB)

The CBN made the clarification in reaction to “false reports” on social media that applicants were required to pay a “certain amount as application processing.”

Its spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement said, “Members of the public, particularly households and owners of small-scale businesses, are therefore advised to disregard any message requiring them to pay any amount to process their applications.”

“Prospective applicants are advised to approach NIRSAL Microfinance Bank or the CBN branch nearest to them for clarification on the procedure for accessing any of the CBN-related loans.

“Any observed irregularities should be reported to the Consumer Protection Department of the CBN via [email protected] or call 07002255226,” Okorafor added.

