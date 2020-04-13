Social Distancing Needs To Continue During Ramadan Period – PTF Coordinator

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, says restriction measures like social distancing, and wearing of face masks need to continue during the period of Ramadan, which is around the corner.

Aliyu while responding to questions on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja noted that a full guidance on how members of the public can protect themselves, especially during Ramadan, would be made public soon.

He also appealed to religious leaders to help spread the message of maintaining proper hygiene and social restrictions during this period.

READ ALSO: Full Text Of President Buhari’s Second National Broadcast On COVID-19

“This is a challenging period for all of us, we are not in normal situation. Even in Saudi-Arabia, the lesser Hajj has been cancelled. Islam talks about persons making adjustments in times of epidemics.

“Those restriction measures particularly the issue of social distancing, mask wearing and personal respiratory hygiene, they need to continue during the time of Ramadan.

“We are pleading with our religious leaders to please pass across this message. We will like to be around for the next Ramadan, therefore we have to protect ourselves now,” Aliyu said.

He urged members of the public to persevere and try as much as possible to get through this difficult times, so that soon normal daily living will resume.

He added that the Federal Government will continue to provide palliative measures as long the period of lockdown lasts.