COVID-19: Buhari’s Speech Disappointing, Failed to Address Palliatives – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on COVID-19.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said the presidential speech is very disappointing.

Ologbondiyan accused the President of failing to show leadership, thus failing to give any hope on palliatives to the ordinary Nigerians.

“The party expressed sadness that Mr. President again failed to show leadership and displayed total lack of touch with reality as he failed to give any hope on palliatives to the ordinary Nigerians as they face hunger and economic pangs of the lockdown.

“It is more painful that President Buhari could not address the immediate needs of the people or provide a trajectory that will take care of their future,” the statement partly read.

According to the party, yesterday’s speech just like the previous broadcast of March 29, “failed to address salient issues of urgent concerns to Nigerians in their daily struggle against the spread of the plague in our country.”

Reacting to the social intervention of the Federal Government, PDP challenged President Buhari’s administration to provide documents showing the beneficiaries of the 2.6million households.

Stressing further, the main opposition claimed what happened in the last two weeks “is a total incapacity and fraud by those he has currently charged with the responsibility of taking palliatives to the people.”

The party also blamed the unrest in some parts of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the lockdown, stressing that Nigerians who have been locked out from their means of subsistence and can no longer withstand the pangs of hunger are becoming restless.

PDP, therefore, is of the view that President Buhari should provide palliatives that are accruable to each state of the federation in this national fight against the pandemic.