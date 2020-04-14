COVID-19 Lockdown: My Biggest Focus Now Is Security, Welfare – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the government is focusing on the security and welfare of residents in the state.

He stated this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by another two weeks.

In his Monday nationwide broadcast, President Buhari noted that the extension would be effective from 11:59 pm on Monday and urged the people to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

He explained why he took the decision which he admitted was difficult, stressing that it was important to curb the spread of the disease through community transmission.

Reacting, Governor Sanwo-Olu also noted that the extension was a tough decision but necessary to avoid the catastrophic effects of coronavirus as seen in other countries.

“My biggest focus now is security and welfare,” he said in one of the tweets.

The governor confirmed the reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas of the state, adding that intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements taking advantage of the situation.

He, however, stated that police operatives have been responsive while measures have been put in place to increase surveillance and response time in the last 24 hours.

On welfare, Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that the second half of the first phase of the distribution of food and relief materials targeted at the vulnerable was on course.

He added that the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer has also begun to help reduce the burden and complement ongoing efforts.

