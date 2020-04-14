COVID-19: Ondo Dismisses Report On Third Case, Says Not A Corps Member

The Ondo State Government has dismissed the report on the third COVID-19 case in the state, saying the patient is not a serving corps member.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said contrary to some online reports, the infected person is not a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Akeredolu explained that the victim was an ex-corps member that served at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, and had contact with the index case.

“Infected person is not an @officialnyscng corps member as stated online. The individual was an ex corps member that served in the Barracks and was retained.

“As it is typical for all cases, all protocol for contact tracing has been activated with those closest to the new case kept in isolation for observation,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, said the index case involves an Army officer who had arrived in the country from India a week ago.

Ojogo in a statement allayed the fears of the people, stressing that the officer voluntarily isolated himself upon return.

“During this period of self-isolation, he was monitored by the State Inter-Ministerial Committee in collaboration with the NCDC. Necessary tests were carried out and the result is what we have today.

“However, we appeal to all and sundry not to panic as both the NCDC and the State Inter-ministerial Committee have jointly commenced efforts to effect needful protocols in line with COVID-19,” he added.