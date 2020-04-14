Advertisement

Delta Govt Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew As Lockdown Extends

Channels Television  
Updated April 14, 2020
A file photo of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

The Delta State Government has announced another two-week stay-at-home order as part of measures to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The earlier declared lockdown which started on April 1, expires today, by 11:59 pm but the new directive takes effect immediately.

According to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in addition to that, a dusk to dawn curfew will also be enforced by security agencies in the state.

Residents have therefore, been advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and directives given by government and health authorities which is geared towards containing the spread of this deadly virus

Meanwhile, the governor also noted that modalities are being worked out to ensure that health workers engaged in the isolation centers are adequately compensated even as they carry out their daily operations.



