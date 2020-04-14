Advertisement

EU Donates €50m Euros To Fight COVID-19 In Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated April 14, 2020
The European Union has donated 50 million Euros to Nigeria for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegation from the European body made the announcement on Tuesday during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The delegation noted that the donation is the single largest donation to any African country.

President Buhari in his response commiserated with the Union over the death recorded so far from the pandemic.

He also thanked the delegation for the donations which he said will be used judiciously.

 



