Kaduna Relaxes Curfew For Another Two Days to Enable Residents Buy Food Items

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed for two days, the curfew it imposed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This takes effect from Tuesday, April 14 till Wednesday, April 16.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement made available to Channels Television on Tuesday noted that the two days’ relaxation on the restriction of movement is to enable residents to restock their homes with food items and other essentials before the lockdown continues on Thursday.

He stressed that only food and medicine sellers are permitted to open their stores between 8 am-6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This according to him, is part of the deliberate policy of relaxing the restriction of movement on two days every week to enable citizens to stock up on food and essentials.

The state government also advised residents to observe social distancing while shopping and commercial buses are expected to comply with the limit of two persons per row.

In response to the government’s directive, residents of Kaduna metropolis in different interviews with Channels Television lamented that they are suffering due to lack of money to buy food items.

They urged the government to assist them with more palliatives pending when the curfew will be relaxed completely.