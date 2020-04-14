Lagos Discharges Nine COVID-19 Patients

Lagos state on Tuesday discharged another nine COVID-19 patients, bringing the region’s number of recovery cases to 70, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, during a briefing in Lagos, said three of the patients were female and six were male.

All the discharged patients, the Governor noted, had tested negative twice successively for the virus.

“While the numbers are definitely rising on the curve, we are also maintaining a 25 to 30 per cent discharge rate of active cases which unequivocally shows that our medical intervention and management of cases are working,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor added that the state is “boosting the capacity of our isolation centres to take up new patients.

“As at 6:00pm on Tuesday, Lagos had recorded 198 COVID-19 cases – highest in Nigeria – with “seven deaths, three transfers, and two evacuations,” the Governor said.